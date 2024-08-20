NJ woman and kids run from angry boyfriend before standoff, cops say
🔴 Boyfriend accused of breaking into woman's home
🔴 Four kids and their mom ran away
🔴 He had a stick and began destroying stuff, police said
PARAMUS — A Newark man has been arrested after breaking into a Paramus home to terrorize his girlfriend and her kids with a stick, according to police.
A woman at a home on Juniper Lane called Paramus police around 1 a.m. Tuesday. She was staying at the house with her four children, ages 14, 10, 6 and 8.
The woman said that her boyfriend, armed with a stick, had broken into the home and began destroying things. At one point he ripped a cable box off the television, police said.
As he was focused on his frenzy, the woman and her kids were able to get out and call 911.
Police officers surrounded the house and a standoff began. At the time, the suspect was only identified as "Ate."
Jerry Green, 38, never responded to negotiators, police said.
After two hours without any contact, officers stormed the house and arrested him. There were no injuries.
ALSO SEE: New Jersey property taxes by county — 7 among nation's highest
It's unclear who owned the house where the woman was staying. There was also no word from police about what sparked the early morning incident.
Green was charged with assault, criminal mischief, and resisting arrest. He's being held in Bergen County Jail.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
LOOK: Here's how much grocery shopping now costs in the U.S.
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
NJ schools with the worst attendance problems
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5