Nice summer weather returns to NJ: Just a few minor issues this weekend

This is a drier, brighter, happier forecast as we head into the second weekend of July, reading like typical summer weather. Today will be partly sunny and relatively calm - I just can't rule out an isolated shower or thunderstorm at some point. High temperatures will reach the mid 80s for most, with 70s along the coast. We'll see about the same this weekend, sun and clouds, 85 to 90, with a limited daily chance of a popup storm. Next threat of more widespread stormy weather will be during the day on Monday.

Friday NJ weather: Partly sunny, seasonably warm

I think we all have a case of "storm fatigue" at this point, after a very active week of weather around New Jersey. We paid the price for the beautiful 4th of July weekend with daily lightning shows, flooding, and wind damage. It's time for a turnaround.

Friday is starting with a clear radar. There are patches of fog and even some light drizzle around, but it is a fairly quiet start to the day.

Temperatures are just a couple degrees away from being truly comfortable. We are averaging lower 70s Friday morning.

It will be a fairly humid day — not very humid, like earlier this week. And it will be warm, with most high temperatures reaching into the seasonable mid 80s. We will see partly sunny skies, with a very light southeasterly breeze. That on-shore wind direction will keep the Jersey Shore cooler, likely in the 70s.

The only potential speed bump Friday is the chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm at any time. We will have the heat/instability and the humidity/moisture — all it will take is a lifting mechanism from a weak frontal boundary, sea breeze, or topography and we could see a little soaker somewhere in the state. Totally typical of summertime here in New Jersey.

Friday night, we will see a few clouds and probably another round of fog develop. Low temperatures will dip to around 70 degrees — not too shabby for mid-July.

Saturday NJ weather: Popup thunderstorms possible

If you were to think of a classic, typical middle-of-summer weekend in New Jersey, I think it would probably look very similar to this weekend. Bright and warm, semi-humid, with a limited threat of raindrops and thunder rumbles.

We should see good sunshine throughout Saturday, with passing clouds. High temperatures will soar to around 85 to 90 degrees for most of the state, which again is close to normal for this time of year. The Jersey Shore will be cooler, generally in the 70s at the beaches.

Again, one wrinkle: The chance for a popup thunderstorm. It is impossible to pinpoint exactly when and where it will happen. If a storm does form it will be isolated and could produce heavy rain and dangerous lightning. Due to a lack of steering currents, any storm that pops will move very slowly, and could pose a localized flooding threat. You know the drill: When thunder roars head indoors.

Humidity actually dials back slightly, with dew points possibly dipping into the 60s for a few hours. You will not feel that during the day — it will be too hot. But if we drop into the 60s at night? Ahhh, quite comfortable!

Sunday NJ weather: Still bright and warm

More of the same for Sunday. I favor a partly to mostly sunny day, with high temps again 85 to 90. Yet again, a spot shower or thunder is possible, mainly during the heat of the day.

Monday NJ weather: Next chance of widespread storms

Moving into next week, Monday turns a bit unsettled again.

Skies will become mostly cloudy, keeping temperatures a bit cooler. Highs on Monday look to come down to the lower to maybe mid 80s across New Jersey.

And we will face a more widespread round of spotty showers and thunderstorms during the day. I am not convinced everyone will get wet on Monday. And I am not sure about any potential severe weather or flooding threats — just putting the rain chance on the table now, which will be refined as it gets closer.

Tuesday NJ weather: Getting hotter again

The middle of next week looks like New Jersey's next heat wave, as widespread 90s return to a thermometer near you. Same situation as this weekend, with a daily isolated thunderstorm possibility.

Long-range models are zeroing in on a cold front arriving next Friday. That will drive in a round of strong thunderstorms, followed by a dose of cooler, drier air. We will have to wait and see 1.) if that even happens, 2.) when it happens, 3.) just how strong it will be, 4.) whether that new air mass offers real relief from our recent summer steaminess, 5.) whether next weekend will be OK or still unsettled. More questions than answers — that is why I only create a "5 Day Forecast", as forecast certainty becomes shaky beyond that point. We will keep you posted!

