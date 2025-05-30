If you are getting married here in New Jersey, congratulations! My best to you.

I will be crying at the thought of your wedding. Not because of your beautiful nuptials, toast and fun times, but I will be crying because I know what it is going to cost you.

Holy Smokes! According to recent data compiled last month by Zola and sources including The Knot and Nasdaq, Zola compiled a list of the top 10 most expensive states to get married in.

Once again, congratulations: New Jersey ranks at No. 1 as the most expensive state to get married.

Average wedding costs

On a national average, it costs between $6,000 and $12,000 for the venue.

Catering on average is between $6,500 and $10,000

Band or DJ will set you back from $2,000 to $7,000

Photographer — $3,500 - $6,500

Videographer — $3,000 - $6,000

Flowers — $2,500 - $6,000

Transportation — $700 - $1200

Cake — $600 - $900

Hair & Makeup — $550 - $850

Cost of a wedding in New Jersey

According to Zola, on average it will cost you $57,706 to get married here in New Jersey. That $57,000 is $22,000 over the national average of $35,000.

Why is it so expensive in New Jersey? Well things are just more expensive here in New Jersey. For example, here are national average estimates which will be lower than New Jersey on average.

How much money is too much for a wedding?

To be in debt $57,000 before you start your life is a big burden. It is also a big burden if your parents or relatives agree to chip in. No matter how you cut it, it is extremely expensive to get married here in New Jersey.

There are variables that you may want or do not want at your wedding that would make it more financially attractive.

I get it, it is an incredibly special day that should be celebrated, but your wedding should never add more stress to newlyweds that are embarking on a beautiful relationship with an already tough financial road ahead.

Good luck with your wedding and marriage!