NJ weather: Two rounds of rain over two days, then a big cooldown

And so ends our stretch of spectacular springlike weather! Monday felt like an April day as thermometers rose into the lower 60s across most of the state. Since then, clouds have returned and now we're looking ahead to rain and a big cooldown.

Our latest storm system has been very slow to arrive. We've had a couple of patchy showers and sprinkles in New Jersey overnight, but most of the state is waking up to dry roads. Don't worry — you'll get wet eventually.

A few rain showers will pass through the Garden State Tuesday morning. Then, pockets of steadier rain kick in from Tuesday midday through afternoon. Yet again, nothing overly heavy or dramatic — just a bout of wet weather.

Meanwhile, because of the clouds and the raindrops, thermometers won't go very far. We'll see highs only in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

Models suggest we'll get a break in the rain starting Tuesday evening. There could be a few lingering showers around overnight, especially in the northern half of the state. Skies will remain mostly cloudy. Lows will dip into the lower 40s.

And most of the daytime hours on Wednesday look mainly dry. Again, I can't rule out some isolated rain showers. High temperatures will come close to 50 degrees.

One more round of rain is likely Wednesday night. This one will be quick, but potent. A burst of heavy-ish rain could accompany rumbles of thunder. The heaviest rain will fall during the overnight hours.

By Thursday morning, our atmosphere will be clearing out and drying out. But here comes the big transition to colder weather. A westerly wind will kick up Thursday, possibly gusting to 40 mph. That will usher in colder, drier air. So temperatures will start to tumble, from the upper 40s to the 30s by Thursday afternoon.

Friday's high temperatures will only reach the upper 30s — a far cry from the 60s early in the week. Add a biting breeze, and we'll definitely be bundling up again. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny.

The weekend is looking pretty frigid too, with 30s for both Saturday and Sunday. At least winds will be calmer, and our weather will be completely dry.

Our next storm system comes in Monday. But with apologies to snow lovers, a surge of warm air will mean it's all rain. Again.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.