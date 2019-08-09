NJ weather: One of the nicest weekends of the summer

Traditionally, summertime in New Jersey is all about three things: heat, humidity, and occasional thunderstorms. It's truly a treat when "none of the above" appears in the forecast — but here we are! I have heard some describe this weather forecast as "fall-like" — I think that's a little extreme, but fans of hot summer weather might be a little disappointed. Still, the next four days look fantastic for the Garden State, with just a few minor hiccups along the way.

As I compose this article (5 a.m.), I'm watching dew points creep downward as dry air arrives. Temperatures on this Friday morning are mainly in the 60s — with a few 50s to the northwest and a few 70s along the coast.

Humidity will continue to dial back as Friday presses along. Skies will be mostly sunny, and temps pretty warm — look for highs in the lower to mid 80s Friday afternoon. Nice!

Hiccup #1, models continue to pop a few spot showers and maybe even a thunderstorm between about 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday. Yes, our air is drying out, but I suppose the atmosphere could still sustain a few raindrops. But severe weather and flooding are highly unlikely — if a shower forms, it is likely to be light and brief. In other words, you'd have to be very unlucky to get rained on Friday evening.

Hiccup #2, another moderate (elevated) risk of dangerous rip currents is posted along the entire Jersey Shore Friday. I'm hopefully that threat level will drop for the weekend.

The rest of Friday night should be clear and comfortable. Most lows will dip into the lower to mid 60s (at or just below seasonal normals, by the way). 50s are likely on the hilltops of northwestern New Jersey.

Saturday will feature abundant sunshine, with just a few scattered clouds throughout the day. A stiff northwesterly breeze up to 20 mph will be quite refreshing. That land breeze will also keep the sea breeze in check (more on that in a moment). Most high temperatures will reach the lower 80s. NW NJ and barrier islands along the Jersey Shore will likely top out in the upper 70s.

On Sunday, the sea breeze will become more prominent. I believe that will limit most of NJ's beaches to the upper 70s. Farther inland, we'll again top out in the lower 80s. It will be another superbly sunny and delightfully dry day.

Monday looks good too, thanks to continuing dry air and dry weather. We'll enjoy sunshine in the morning, before clouds increase in the afternoon. Highs should bump back into the mid 80s.

Changes will happen quickly on Tuesday, as our next storm system arrives. It looks like a pretty wet day, with heavy-to-steady rain in the morning followed by additional showers and thunderstorms later on. Humidity is going to surge upward again too — it might get uncomfortable muggy in South Jersey by the end of the day.

But that surge of summer should be short-lived. Amidst lingering showers and then clearing skies on Wednesday, humidity levels will once again dial back. I'm showing another pleasant stretch of weather beginning Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

If you don't have outdoor plans this weekend, I highly recommend you make some. Enjoy the sunshine, enjoy the low humidity, and enjoy the weekend!

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.