NJ weather: More nice weather, but some changes are coming

The Bottom Line

Can we just bottle up this wonderful weather, and copy and paste it all summer long? As long as you ignore the choking pollen and mounting drought concerns, that is.

There are plenty more beautiful days in the forecast. However, there are some notable changes you need to know about:

1.) More clouds, cooler temperatures, and a popup shower chance Tuesday.

2.) Turning warmer and more humid later this week.

3.) Chance of thunderstorms on Friday.

4.) Even more heat and humidity for next week.

Yes, more "classic" summertime weather is just around the corner. So let's enjoy the gorgeous, comfortable weather while it lasts!

Get our free mobile app

Tuesday

In general, Tuesday will be another pleasant weather day. However, as I mentioned, it will be a bit different than Monday.

We are starting off the day with temperatures near 60 degrees — par for the course for mid-June. High temperatures are forecast to reach the mid 70s Tuesday afternoon. That is about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year.

While the day will start off fairly bright, clouds will become quite prominent through the afternoon.

In addition, a few showers or little thunderstorms are expected to pop up Tuesday afternoon. The most likely spark for those raindrops would be the sea breeze front in the southern half of the state. Any pockets of rain that form will be isolated and brief.

Dry weather will return Tuesday night, with a few clouds and low again around 60.

Wednesday

Yet another beautiful June day, from start to finish.

High temperatures on Wednesday will reach about 75 to 80 degrees. We'll see partly sunny skies and completely dry weather. With the continuation of dry air and light winds.

No complaints, other than pollen and drought. Enjoy the day!

Thursday

A surge of warmer, more humid air will be noticeable on Thursday. Highs will reach the lower to mid 80s. Definitely more summerlike.

Even so, Thursday will be a nice day with a mix of sun and clouds. Our weather should stay dry. Looks like a good day to catch some beach or pool time, if your schedule allows.

Friday

The workweek ends hot and stormy.

High temperatures on Friday will hit about 90 degrees, away from the coast at least. It will get humid too, with dew points firmly in the 60s.

Friday will start with blazing sunshine and fair weather clouds, with a stiff southwesterly "blast furnace" breeze. Air conditioners, at the ready.

A cold front will arrive sometime Friday afternoon, eventually knocking back temperatures and humidity levels again. That front will also spark a round of thunderstorms. Likely in the late afternoon to early evening time frame, but we will revise that timing as it gets a little closer and a little clearer. Given the heat and humidity, those storms will probably be on the strong side — so Friday will be an "eyes on the sky" kind of day.

The Extended Forecast

I still like what I see for the Father's Day Weekend, as our air and weather dries out again. At the moment, my extended forecast shows highs around 80 degrees for both Saturday and Sunday, which would be fantastic.

The long-range outlook shows an even bigger surge of heat and humidity around the middle of next week. This time around, we could see several days in a row of 90+ degrees temperatures. Maybe even a heat wave, as spring transitions to summer. The Summer Solstice is coming up next Thursday at 4:50 p.m.

The complete list of names for the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.