NJ weather: More nice days than not in the forecast this week

We're coming off a holiday weekend that featured a little something for everyone! From heavy rain and fierce winds, to sunny and seasonable weather. As the headline of this post suggests, we do have some great weather days ahead — alongside several chances of rain (Monday, Tuesday night, Friday, and Sunday).

This Monday morning is starting off with temperatures around 50 degrees, under a blanket of clouds. As a coastal storm barely clips the Jersey Shore on Monday , a shower or thunderstorm will be possible at any time. Given the trajectory of this system, the best chance for raindrops will be right along the eastern edge of the state. It will be a mostly to partly cloudy day, with high temperatures in the mid 60s (similar to Sunday). If you can avoid the raindrops and catch a peek of sunshine, it will be a decent late April day.

As that storm system heads out to sea, we'll dry out and clear out Monday night . Temperatures should be comfortable, bottoming out in the lower 50s.

In a stretch of pleasant Spring weather, Tuesday earns the title of weather winner of the week . It's going to be sunny and warm, with thermometers popping into the mid to upper 70s for most of the state. As the sea breeze machine fires up, the Jersey Shore will be cooler — 70 is possible on the mainland, with 60s on barrier islands.

While Tuesday daytime will be fantastic, we'll have to be on the lookout for a line of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night . I'm not seeing off-the-charts severe weather parameters at this time, but there could be some loud thunder and brief downpours.

Clouds and showers exit early Wednesday morning , then we quickly flip back to sunshine as drier air returns. Sure, Wednesday will be breezy and slightly cooler. But with high temps in the (still above-normal) upper 60s, it will turn into another lovely day.

Lower 70s return on Thursday with mostly sunny skies for a majority of the day. Clouds will increase late, but we should stay dry.

Our next chance of rain will arrive on Friday . However, models are unclear as to the spread and intensity of the rain. On the one hand, I could see a soggy day of steady rain. But other solutions paint only widely scattered showers over the state. I'll call it a chance of rain for now — let's see how things develop through the rest of the week.

The early look at next weekend knocks temperatures back into the seasonable 60s for both days. For now, Saturday looks dry and Sunday could be potentially wet.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.