Temporary break from the chill will come with rain and snow showers

Holy thermal underwear Batman, it's cold out there! Tuesday will likely go down as one of the top five or top ten coldest mornings of all of 2025 for New Jersey, with temperatures mainly in the teens to start the day. Highs will only reach the mid 30s for highs — not much better than Monday, although the wicked wind will be lighter. Expect morning sunshine, then clouds filling in through the afternoon. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week, as temperatures push into the 40s. But it comes with some inclement weather, as a clipper system pushes in from midday through the afternoon. This is going to be mainly a rainmaker for New Jersey. However, there could be a quick moment of wintry mix for inland areas at the start. And northwestern New Jersey could hold on to snow throughout the day, with light accumulations possible. Chilly weather resumes for the rest of the week, with another snow chance worth watching this weekend.

Get our free mobile app

Tuesday NJ weather: Still frigid

In case you haven't noticed, it's cold outside.

According to my research, we broke at least one temperature record Tuesday morning — Trenton Regional Airport got down to 10 or 11 degrees, breaking the previous record low of 12 degrees set on this date in 2002. This weather may be perfect for penguins and polar bears, perhaps. But this arctic chill is getting a little ridiculous now!

Tuesday will be another unseasonably chilly day, with temperatures running 10 to 15 degrees below normal. Highs will only reach the mid 30s, not much better than Monday. At least the bitter breeze will be less prominent. And skies will be sunny through the morning, before clouds increase through the afternoon.

Flurries are possible in North Jersey late-day, but that's the only thing expected to fall from the sky Tuesday.

There are some changes on the way starting Tuesday night. As clouds continue to thicken up and warm air advection kicks in, temperatures will not nosedive this time around. Thermometers should hold steady in the 30s overnight.

Wednesday NJ weather: Warmer with showers

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week! It will be hard to enjoy, unfortunately, as the relative warmth comes with clouds and some inclement weather.

Highs will push into the lower to mid 40s on Wednesday. The day will start cloudy and breezy.

Showers look to arrive around late morning Wednesday, through the afternoon. These will be mainly light rain showers for New Jersey. I think depending on timing, far inland areas could see a bit of wintry mix for about an hour at onset, before changing to plain rain. And northwestern New Jersey (along and north of Interstate 80) could be a bit more wintry and more impactful, with an extended period of snow and some light accumulations. A coating to an inch is possible there by the end of the day.

Thursday and Friday NJ weather: Back to the chilly side

By Thursday, our weather dries out and chills out again. We will settle into partly sunny skies for both Thursday and Friday, with high temperatures limited to the upper 30s.

Weekend NJ weather: Watching weekend snow chances

The final full weekend of autumn does not look very nice. It will come with a pair of snow chances, one tiny and one moderate. And another surge of very cold air.

The first storm system in the Friday night to early Saturday time frame should not amount to much. Just a few overnight snow showers, leading to a sporadic dusting on the ground in spots.

The new wrinkle is a stronger system Saturday night to early Sunday. The GFS model favors scattered snow, potentially leading to a few inches of accumulation. The European also shows precipitation, but later timing (more like a "Sunday morning" event) would lend toward a mainly rain event for all but far northern New Jersey.

Given that 1.) multiple models show wintry solutions for part of New Jersey, 2.) moderate snowfall is a possibility, and 3.) wintry weather could impact travel over part of the weekend, this storm system deserves special attention in the coming days. As usual, we look to nail down timing and accumulation details when it's 48 to 72 hours out. That would be sometime Wednesday, not before. Stay tuned!

New Jersey's top 10 spots for soup Many soup destinations are featured, so find the one closest to you! Gallery Credit: Jill Croce

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.