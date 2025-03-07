NJ weather: Chilly wind into the weekend, big warmup next week

The Bottom Line

It feels like we have had so many excessively windy days lately. (Spoiler alert: We will get another one on Friday.)

Uncomfortable, but not surprising. If you were to ask me which month is New Jersey's windiest of the year, I would immediately respond March. 'Tis the season for volatile, temperamental weather.

Coming up in this forecast: Minimal rain/snow chances. Three days with relatively cool high temperatures in the 40s. Then one day in the 50s. Followed by three days in the 60s (at least).

Friday

The wind howled all night long. And it is going to stay blustery all day Friday.

Expect occasionally gusts of 30 to 40+ mph through Friday morning and afternoon. Hold on your hat and steering wheel, and watch out for errant garbage cans and tree branches.

It is unfortunately Friday will be so windy — otherwise, it will be a nice early March day. Lots of sunshine. And seasonable high temperatures around 45 to 50 degrees.

The wind should slowly subside throughout the day, lightening up significant by just after sunset.

A weak cold front will push through New Jersey Friday night, introducing some clouds and a few sprinkles and flurries. Don't expect much from those raindrops and snowflakes — maybe a moist ground in spots, but that is is.

Overnight low temperatures will dip into the mid 30s.

Saturday

There are a ton of parades and outdoor events this weekend, with St. Patrick's Day coming up and the start of Spring less than two days away. For the most part, New Jersey's weather will cooperate.

Saturday will be the coolest day of the next week, at least. But even so, we are holding just below seasonal normals. Highs are forecast to reach the mid 40s.

Early clouds will quickly give way to sunshine by late Saturday morning. Winds will fall in the breezy category, with top gusts between 20 and 30 mph.

Sunday

Some improvements on Sunday, with more sunshine and only a lighter breeze. Look for highs in the upper 40s. Still technically on the cool side, but not too shabby.

Monday

Let the next warmup begin!

Monday should be a very nice day, with sunny skies and high temperatures jumping into the upper 50s.

The Extended Forecast

The warming trend accelerates through midweek, leading to NJ's warmest days since mid-November.

My latest forecast shows mostly sunny skies and 60 to 65 degrees on Tuesday.

Then partly sunny and 65 to 70 on Wednesday. Wow!

Just keep in mind, we absolutely will not hit 70 degrees near the Jersey Shore. Influenced by that chilly ocean — water temperatures are still in the 30s — coastal communities could be 20+ degrees cooler than just a few miles inland.

Forecast models differ greatly on what happens next. I lean toward the GFS solution of a cold front arriving Thursday, knocking temperatures downward again. The European keeps the warmth going for an extra day or two.

Guidance is resolute on our next significant storm system holding off until next weekend, at the earliest. Another soaker will be possible heading into St. Patrick's Day — although we will nail down that forecast much more as it gets closer.

