NJ weather: Calming down and cooling down to kick off November

Wow, what a night. As expected, trick-or-treating weather was fair. And then Halloween ended with a bang, as a strong cold front brought a round of fierce winds and heavy rain to the Garden State. Top wind gust was 62 mph at High Point (Sussex County) — but that doesn't even tell the whole story. Radar estimated wind speeds were up to 90 mph about a mile above the surface.

I am really glad those winds didn't mix down to the surface.

I am also really glad that front didn't arrive 3 or 4 hours earlier, during prime trick-or-treat time.

The worst winds are behind us now, and the rain exited hours ago. Temperatures took a nosedive overnight, tumbling more than 20 degrees in a matter of hours. We're starting off your Friday morning in the 40s. We'll end up in the 50s for Friday afternoon. (I can't call that a "high temperature," as much of NJ was still in the 60s at Midnight last night — that will be the calendar daily max.)

Friday will be a sunny, dry day. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the entire state through Noon. Things look breezy through the first half of the day, with occasional gusts to 30 mph. (And, given the calming trend, even that may be pushing it.) We'll calm down even more through the afternoon.

As winds die down completely Friday night, we'll face one of the coldest nights of the season so far. If skies stay clear enough and winds stay calm enough, I'm thinking we'll see widespread 30s Saturday morning. A frost or even a light freeze is probable away from cities and the coast — a Freeze Watch is posted for those areas where the growing season has not yet ended.

Saturday will be quiet and pleasant, although cool — high temperatures will end up in the mid 50s, about 5 to 10 degrees below-normal for early November. Skies will be mostly sunny, and both air and weather will be dry.

It looks like a weak cold front will slide through New Jersey early Sunday morning. Zero rain is expected, thanks to our bone-dry atmosphere. But a quick breeze may kick up. And Sunday will be the cooler day of the weekend, with highs in the lower 50s. (Far North Jersey may get stuck in the upper 40s.)

The stretch of dry, quiet weather continues into Monday. Partly sunny skies and mid 50s.

New Jersey's next chance of raindrops won't come along until Tuesday, at the earliest. And even then, it's just a shower. Skies will range from partly to mostly cloudy with highs potentially in the lower 60s.

I've got scattered showers in the forecast for Thursday too. Aaaaaand that's about it! A quiet and cool start to November – enjoy!

