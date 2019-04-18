NJ war veteran, with no family, being given full military burial

MONROE (Gloucester) — A Korean War veteran with no known family will be laid to rest with full military honors next week and local officials have encouraged residents to pay their respects.

U.S. Army Veteran Robert Grala, of the Williamstown section of the township, will be buried at the Gloucester County Veterans Cemetery on Monday, April 22 at 11 a.m.

Grala, 70, served in the Army from October 1968 to July 1970, including a tour in Korea, according to Gloucester County Freeholder Director Robert Damminger.

He earned the National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal and the Army Good Conduct Medal.

Grala died on Jan. 13 of natural causes.

The Gloucester County Veterans Advisory Council will pay for the opening and closing of the grave, and the setting of the headstone will be funded through the Vets Helping Vets account, Freeholder Dan Christy said.

The federal government will provide the headstone.

Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery is located at 240 North Tuckahoe Road in Williamstown.

