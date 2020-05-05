NJ unemployment website down Tuesday night for maintenance

TRENTON — The state's unemployment website will be unable to process new claims Tuesday night.

The planned maintenance of the website will take the unemployment website's dashboard offline from 6 to 9 p.m., officials said.

The Department of Labor says the temporary outage will not affect the status of claims or benefits certification applications.

On Sunday, the labor website experienced an outage for the second weekend in a row. State officials said all state website were impacted by "technical issues."

The unemployment website has been seeing record traffic. About 1 million residents have filed for unemployment benefits this year as a result of the pandemic shutdown orders. State officials have acknowledged that many people have been having trouble filing claims and getting their benefits.

