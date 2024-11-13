Truck, bus carrying military personnel crash on the NJ Turnpike

🚨Video shows the front of a tractor-trailer a bus involved in the crash near Exit 3

🚨Members of the military are reportedly on board the bus

🚨Only both lanes of the highway got through for about two hours

RUNNEMEDE — A tractor-trailer rear-ended a bus on the New Jersey Turnpike, injuring several members of the military on board, according to reports.

The crash approaching Exit 3 for Route 168 in Runnemede closed both northbound travel lanes and the right shoulder around 1 p.m. The crash was cleared from the roadway around 4:30 p.m.

6 ABC Action News reported the unmarked bus was carrying military personnel from Maryland. One person in a military uniform was taken off the bus on a stretcher, according to NBC Philadelphia. Several others in uniform were standing along the shoulder.

State Police on Wednesday afternoon did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

