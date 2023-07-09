NJ trucker charged in 3 sexual assaults, including of 2 minors, officials say
RIDGEFIELD PARK — A Bergen County man accused of sexually assaulting three victims, including two under 18 years old, has been arrested.
Humberto Duenas, 61, is charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact, and two counts of child endangerment.
One of the victims was under 18 years old while another was under the age of 13, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.
The investigation began on June 29 and revealed that the sexual assaults happened at "multiple locations," the prosecutor's office said.
Duenas is married and is a trucker from Ridgefield Park, officials said. He owns Duenas Trucking and operates it out of his home on Paulison Avenue, according to U.S. Department of Transportation records.
Duenas was arrested on Wednesday, officials said. He is being held at Bergen County jail.
