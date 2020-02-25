NJ troopers shared child porn and child-sex fantasy, prosecutors say

TRENTON — A second State Police officer has been arrested in a case involving a trooper accused of trading child-sex fantasies and images with women over his phone.

Jeffrey Reitz, 48, of Williamstown, was first arrested in April after authorities discovered his perverted texts with another woman, who had sent Reitz an sexually explicit photo of a girl, prosecutors said.

The case against Reitz kept mounting. Investigators later found more images of child pornography on his iCloud as well as evidence that he had traded child porn with a fellow trooper.

That other trooper — Andrea V. Knox, 35, of Mount Holly — was arrested Tuesday on charges of second-degree official misconduct and third-degree possession of child pornography. If found guilty on the official misconduct charge, she would have to serve at least five years in prison with no chance of parole.

Prosecutors said Knox failed her duties by not reporting that Reitz had sent her images that included two underage girls who were naked.

Investigators said that on Aug. 27, 2018, Knox encouraged Reitz over text to describe the sex acts that he would perform on an underage girl.

The next day, Reitz sent Knox photos of nudists, including the two girls, prosecutors said.

Reitz, who was freed after his initial arrest, was arrested again Tuesday on a new charge of second-degree distribution of child pornography.

An attorney for Knox on Tuesday declined to provide a statement on the case. An attorney for Reitz could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday evening.

Both troopers have been suspended from their jobs.

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.