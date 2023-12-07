NJ Transit train crashes with NJ Transit bus. Several hospitalized

🚎The NJ Transit bus was leaving Camden headed for Philadelphia

🚎Five people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a hospital

🚎The cause of the collision is under investigation

CAMDEN — A RiverLine light rail train crashed into the side of a bus near the Walter Rand Transportation Center Thursday morning.

The #551 bus from Atlantic City was leaving the transportation center with 50 passengers on board when it was struck by the light rail train around 9:25 a.m., according to NJ Transit spokesman Everett Merrill.

Five people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No customers were on board the light rail train.

The bus was scheduled to arrive in Philadelphia at 9:50 a.m.

Merrill did not disclose the circumstances of the collision citing an investigation by NJ Transit police.

Service between the 36th Street Station and the Waterfront Entertainment Center in Camden was suspended in both directions for about two hours.

