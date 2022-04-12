NJ Transit says crossing gates worked at time of Boehlert’s death in Montclair

MONTCLAIR — Safety mechanisms at a railroad crossing were working properly at the time of a train collision that killed a well-known media critic riding his bike, NJ Transit officials have announced.

Lights and crossing gates “were working as intended,” according to an agency spokesman on Tuesday, a week after the death of 56-year-old Eric Boehlert, a township resident.

A memorial service was being held on Tuesday afternoon for Boehlert, who is survived by his wife of 29 years and their two children, according to his obituary.

Boehlert was struck at the North Fullerton Avenue crossing on April 4 around 9:40 p.m., NJ Transit previously confirmed. The spot is south of Montclair’s Watchung Avenue rail station.

N Fullerton Ave rail crossing, Montclair (Google Street View)

As reported by NorthJersey.com, neighbors in that area have been questioning why the crossing gates do not span the roadway more fully.

A sizable gap remains even when the gate arms are lowered, as seen in Google Map images from this past fall.

Boehlert rode his bicycle frequently in the area, according to the same report.

The Eric Boehlert Memorial Scholarship, for college-bound graduates of Montclair High School, has been established and was receiving donations in his honor.

