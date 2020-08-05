NJ Transit on Thursday: Trains suspended or on weekend schedules

NJ Transit continues to pick up the pieces left by Tropical Storm Isaias on Tuesday, with suspended or weekend service continuing Thursday on all but one rail line.

Service will remain suspended on Morris & Essex, Montclair-Boonton, Gladstone Branch and North Jersey Coast Line.

Trains on Northeast Corridor, Raritan Valley Line, Main/Bergen County, Port Jervis and Pascack Valley will resume but on a weekend schedule.

Only the Atlantic City line is back to full service.

After the entire system was shut down on Tuesday afternoon as the storm pounded state with gusty winds and torrential rain that caused hundreds of trees to fall onto tracks, some service was restored after the morning commute on Wednesday.

North Jersey Coast Line sustained serious overhead wire damage.

Bus, light rail and Access Link services are operating on regular schedules. Rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored with light rail, bus and PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken, and 33rd Street.

On Wednesday night, the state's utilities were still reporting 689,000 customers without power. Authorities expect outages to last through Friday.

JCP&L still had the most customers in the dark — 415,000. PSE&G had 203,000 to restore, Orange & Rockland in North Jersey had 36,000, and Atlantic City Electric had 35,000.