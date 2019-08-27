NJ Transit makes changes to South Jersey bus routes

NJ Transit credits input from riders for changes and additions to three bus routes in South Jersey.

The changes are on bus routes 409, 412 and 413, which will add service to the Florence Light Rail station and the new Inspira Hospital in Mullica Hill. S stop in Willingboro will be eliminated.

Effective Saturday, Sept., 4 all three lines will no longer serve the bus stop in Burlington City on Broad Street at Stacy Street at the request of the city, according to NJ Transit.

Bus Route 409 (Trenton, Willingboro and Philadelphia)

Starting Saturday will increase its hourly trips between Trenton, Willingboro and Philadelphia to 30 minutes during peak, a 45 minute midday and a 60 minute late evening weekday service.

Weekend service increases from every two hours to hourly

Later weekend evening service will be offered

The route in Burlington City will be adjusted to operate via High Street between Broad Street and Route 130

Service to Rancocas Street at Bridge Street in Willingboro will be eliminated due to low ridership.

Bus Route 412 (Sewell-Glassboro-Philadelphia)

Service will be added to the new Inspira Medical Center Mullica Hill on Route 322 once it opens in late 2019.

Service along Heston Road and Bowe Boulevard will be eliminated

Bus Route 413 (Camden, Mt. Holly-Florence)

All trips will be extended from downtown Burlington City to the Florence Light Rail station allowing easy access to workers at the Haines Industrial Center

“We have heard from our customers that they want bus service in South Jersey to include a stop at the River Line’s Florence Station. I am pleased that we were able to include those requests in this new bus service adjustment," President and CEO Kevin Corbett said. "By extending the service, customers will now have reduced wait times and can get to their final destinations faster.’’

NJ Transit in June celebrated the hiring of its 500th bus driver since Gov. Phil Murphy took office in 2018, which gives the agency 3,313 full-time and 147 part-time bus operators on the road providing more than 150 million customer trips each year.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5