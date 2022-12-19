NJ Transit driver arrested after shooting teens who attacked him outside bus

JERSEY CITY — A rookie NJ Transit bus driver fired at three teenage boys Saturday night after being assaulted outside his bus. Now the driver faces a half-dozen charges, the most serious being attempted murder.

Charles Fieros, 48, was assaulted near Monticello & Jewett avenues on the city's West Side around 9:50 p.m. by the teens, suffering head and face wounds, Jersey City police spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.

Fiero, however, pulled out a handgun and fired at the teens. Police later discovered the gun had been reported stolen.

A 15-year-old who was shot three times in the abdomen arrived at a hospital in a taxi. He was in critical but stable condition as of Sunday evening. Police did not disclose details about the assault.

Fieros, who lives in Staten Island, was hospitalized and then taken into police custody. He was also charged with aggravated assault, receiving stolen property and several weapons charges including unlawful possession of a handgun.

Wallace-Scalcione did not disclose charges against the teens.

NJ Transit spokesman Jim Smith said Fieros was immediately "taken out of service" without pay pending the conclusion of an investigation. He has been employed by NJ Transit since January.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.



Let it snow: 12 things to know about winter forecasting in NJ