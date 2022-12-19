NJ Transit driver arrested after shooting teens who attacked him outside bus
JERSEY CITY — A rookie NJ Transit bus driver fired at three teenage boys Saturday night after being assaulted outside his bus. Now the driver faces a half-dozen charges, the most serious being attempted murder.
Charles Fieros, 48, was assaulted near Monticello & Jewett avenues on the city's West Side around 9:50 p.m. by the teens, suffering head and face wounds, Jersey City police spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.
Fiero, however, pulled out a handgun and fired at the teens. Police later discovered the gun had been reported stolen.
A 15-year-old who was shot three times in the abdomen arrived at a hospital in a taxi. He was in critical but stable condition as of Sunday evening. Police did not disclose details about the assault.
Fieros, who lives in Staten Island, was hospitalized and then taken into police custody. He was also charged with aggravated assault, receiving stolen property and several weapons charges including unlawful possession of a handgun.
Wallace-Scalcione did not disclose charges against the teens.
NJ Transit spokesman Jim Smith said Fieros was immediately "taken out of service" without pay pending the conclusion of an investigation. He has been employed by NJ Transit since January.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
