NJ Transit cops rescue rider who fell between train who platform

TRENTON — A group of NJ Transit officers helped a commuter who slipped into the gap between a train and the platform on Thursday morning, according to the transit agency.

The commuter was bleeding badly and the officers went into action immediately to free the commuter and tend to his wounds around 10:15 a.m., NJ Transit police said on their Facebook page. Before an EMS crew arrived, one officer applied a tourniquet while another dressed the rider's wound and gave the rider oxygen. They then worked to stabilize the rider while awaiting the arrival of an ambulance.

The six officers were identified by NJ Transit as Sgt. Jason Conrad, Paul Fevola, Peter Jackson, Kenneth Podolski, Carmine Ruocco and Michael Virag.

NJ Transit police have found themselves called to go beyond their typical duties several times this year.

Officers Bryan Richards and Alberto Nunes saved the life of an infant born in a bathroom at Newark Penn Station in July. After unsuccessfully trying to revive the baby in a sink they rushed the girl to University Hospital in their police vehicle.

Wayward baby ducks were also rescued in July from a sewer at a light rail station. Officers lifted the ducklings one by one and reunited them with their mother before they swam off in the Hudson River.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ