NJ Transit bus rear-ended by box truck on Route 80

BOGOTA — A NJ Transit commuter bus was rear-ended by a box truck on Route 80 at the end of the Monday morning commute.

Video from the scene by News 12 New Jersey showed the bus in the right lane of the eastbound express lanes east of exit 66 for Hudson Street in Bogota. A tow truck and State Police were seen in the the video, but no passengers were seen outside the bus.

The bus did not appear to have any significant damage in the video.

State Police said three people were taken to hospitals for treatment of minor injuries following the crash, which they said occurred at 9:02 a.m. State Police didn't provide more information on the circumstances of the crash

NJ Transit did not yet provide information on the bus number or how many passengers were on board.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5: