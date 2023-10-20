Enough — NJ dad sues Murphy over trans policy

🔺 NJ dad sues state over transgender policies in school

🔺 Lawyer says parents should be presumed fit to raise their children

🔺 Suit claims NJ policy violates the Fourteenth Amendment

Amid aggressive prosecution of school districts that do not comply with Gov. Phil Murphy's guidance on transgender students, a New Jersey father is hitting back with his own lawsuit.

attachment-NJ transgender student guidance 1 loading...

Frederick Short lives in the Cherry Hill School District. He is suing the district and the Murphy administration in federal court for violating his Fourteenth Amendment rights.

NJ.com was first to report the lawsuit.

In the suit, Short says the state's policy violates his right to raise his children and make decisions about their mental health. He is asking the court to cancel the current Murphy administration policy and to further require parental notification if a child changes gender identity in school.

attachment-NJ transgender student guidance 3 loading...

Short's lawyer tells NJ.com parents should be presumed fit to raise their children. If a school district believes otherwise, and has evidence to back up their concerns, it should be handled on a case-by-case basis.

Neither the Cherry Hill School District nor the New Jersey Attorney General's office commented on the lawsuit.

NJ school districts making changes

When it was revealed that the Murphy Administration policy was not, in fact, a mandate, but rather "guidance," some schools districts moved to get rid of the policy on a local level.

Canva/Townsquare Media illustration Canva/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

Four school districts have already adopted policies that require parental notification if a child changes gender identity. Another district made it optional.

attachment-Matt Platkin NJ Attorney General loading...

The state Division of Civil Rights is pressing ahead with lawsuits against the four districts that now require parental notification, essentially keeping the policy from being formally adopted until the legal process plays out.

New top issue for NJ voters

The issue of trans policy in school and especially the idea that gender identity can be kept secret from parents has emerged as one of the most polarizing issues in New Jersey.

Protesters outside the Middletown Board of Education meeting 6/20/23 Protesters outside the Middletown Board of Education meeting 6/20/23 (New Jersey Public Education Coalition @njpecoalition via Twitter) loading...

It has prompted loud protests at school board meetings around the state and led to a new wave of candidates seeking election to local school boards.

Parental rights is also likely going to be an issue in the upcoming legislative elections.

A new poll from Fairleigh Dickenson University shows voters prefer Democratic candidates in the upcoming legislative elections 42% to 26%.

Protesters inside Marlboro's Board of Education meeting 6/20/23 Protesters inside Marlboro's Board of Education meeting 6/20/23 (CBS New York via YouTube) loading...

https://nj1015.com/nj-voters-new-1-issue-nj-top-news/

Pollsters say that does not bode well for Democrats in many districts.

Competitive NJ school board races fall 2023 In time for November elections, 1,804 board of education candidates have been registered around New Jersey, for a total of 1,487 open seats.

These are not evenly spread — some boards have zero candidates for an available spot, while others have more than three candidates vying for each seat. The following competitive races are based on data from the New Jersey School Board Association. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Farmer's Almanac says snow, rain expected to kick off 2024 in NJ The latest Farmers' Almanac forecast for New Year's Day 2024 is in, and it doesn't look good for New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

NJ Diners that are open 24/7 Hours as of September 2023. Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson, Mike Brant

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom