NJ towns that got the most snow in the first big storm of the season

New Jersey didn't do too badly during the first nor'easter snow storm of this winter season.

New Jersey 101.5 Meteorologist Dan Zarrow this morning noted that the snowfall ended up overperforming in South Jersey, where more rain had been expected, and underperforming as you headed more north.

Some people got double-digit snowfall totals in Hunterdon, Morris, Sussex and Warren counties.

Here are the top totals by county, according to the National Weather Service.