Saturday night brought crowds and sounds that looked like an emergency to Princeton. But actually, the ruckus was quite the opposite: it was one of the grandest of the many tributes to Frontline Health workers that have happened all over the country. Police, fire fighters and EMS vehicles arrived blaring their sirens and flashing their lights in an all out display of gratitude towards the hospital workers at the Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center there.

It was the Plainsboro Fire Department who arranged the salute, and they also brought people dressed as super heroes who joined first responders in handing out pizza to the employees.

Watch the scene unfold in the video below.

Similarly, at the JFK medical center in Edison, hospital employees were given a tribute by the office of emergency management that included fire trucks and emergency vehicles. Those who joined in paying tribute were many of the other surrounding towns served by JFK including Metuchen, Woodbridge, South Plainfield, Highland Park, and Woodbridge. And, just for good measure, the Middlesex County Police and Fire Pipes and Drums showed up too.

