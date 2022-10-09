NJ towns declare state of emergency after huge 72 inch water main break

MONTCLAIR — Two North Jersey towns each declared a state of emergency Saturday after a massive 72-inch water main break in Nutley.

For the duration of each state of emergency, Montclair and Glen Ridge are not permitting any non-essential water use. The municipalities are both experiencing low water supplies and low water pressure.

"The impact of this break has been devastating," Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller said in a video alert.

Spiller said the township is getting water from Cedar Grove, Verona, and Clifton. However, he added there was a risk of overworked pumps burning out and a possibility of Montclair experiencing its own water main break as its system is stressed.

Crews continue to work days after a water main break in Nutley on 10/6/22. (CBS 2 New York) Crews continue to work days after a water main break in Nutley on 10/6/22. (CBS 2 New York) loading...

The water main, operated by the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission, broke Wednesday morning on Bloomfield Avenue, according to an alert from Nutley. As of Saturday evening, it was still pouring water out onto the street, CBS 2 New York reported.

The line provides water for municipalities throughout Essex, Hudson, and Passaic Counties. However, it does not serve Nutley and the township is unaffected.

Spiller said that not much progress has been made as crews deal with pipes that are around 100 years old and valves just as old are "not functioning properly."

Bloomfield is under a boil water advisory even for residents not experiencing low pressure, according to an update Saturday evening. The township is alleviating its water issues with help from the Passaic Valley Water Commission.

Newark told its residents on Friday that the break may cause low or no water pressure in the city's East Ward and lower South Ward.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

