NJ Top News for Monday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday:

⬛ Former Deptford, NJ fire chief dies after 'on-duty incident'

Former Deptford Battalion Chief Jeff Pfeiffer has died following a cardiac arrest that he suffered upon returning from a call on Thursday night.

⬛ Poll: NJ adults want parents involved in K-12 curriculum choices

New Jersey adults say their top concern with K-12 education today is the curriculum, according to the latest Stockton University Poll.

⬛ How hard will NJ crack down on outdoor balloon use?

Dozens of New Jersey municipalities already have a rule on the books that bans the intentional release of balloons into the sky.

⬛ A push to stop predatory real estate practices in NJ

A plan is moving forward to protect New Jersey homeowners from predatory real estate companies.

⬛ Spring planting guide for New Jersey

A Rutgers Master Gardener helps you get your yard and planting beds ready for Spring planting in New Jersey

