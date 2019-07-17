Thunderstorms that marched across New Jersey on Wednesday night left tens of thousands of people in the dark on a muggy night.

As of 9:55 p.m. the outages by utility were:

22,000 PSE&G customers mostly in Burlington (Mt. Laurel), Camden (Collingswood & Pennsauken), Essex (Bloomfield), Gloucester (Deptford), Mercer (Ewing, Lawrence & Princeton) and Middlesex (Woodbridge) counties

27,000 JCP&L customers mostly in Monmouth (Freehold Township), Morris (Mt. Olive) and Ocean (Lakewood) counties

4,200 Atlantic City Electric customers mostly in Atlantic (Buena) and Camden (Gloucester Twp)

Less than 400 customers of Orange & Rockland were affected in Bergen County.

The storms brought 2 inches of rain in a swath from Hunterdon-Warren-Morris-Essex counties along with gusty winds, lightning and a quick drop in temperature, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow. The National Weather Service reported 2.3 inches of rain falling in 45 minutes in Hunterdon.

The storms created flooding conditions on the Garden State Parkway in Irvington with only the center lane available, according to New Jersey Fast Traffic.

The storms also brought a tree onto the 42 Freeway near College Drive in Gloucester Township. Flooding was reported on Route 295 near Bordentown.

Slow traffic on the Parkway southbound in Irvington (NJ DOT)

