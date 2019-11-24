Looking for something to do Thanksgiving weekend that's not shopping? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Holiday Wine Trail Weekend

Come out and join us for a long weekend of wine, food, and merrymaking! We're kicking off a spirited holiday season with a three-day weekend full of fun. You'll find unique gifts, beautiful gift baskets, wine themed holiday items and the return of our popular "Spiceberry", a sweetened cranberry wine spiced with cinnamon, orange peel and a hint of clove. So skip the long lines and craziness at the department store and kick back with us and a glass of wine! What we have going on for the weekend: -"Spiceberry" back on tap -A new Specialty Food Platter -A local food truck -Acoustic musicians each day -Outdoor fires (weather permitting) -2019 V.I.P passes available Think about bringing friends and family along, because attending this event is free! Wine tasting is optional, at only $6 per person and includes a souvenir glass to take home!

Nov 29, 2019 - Dec 1, 2019

Bellview Winery

150 Atlantic St., Landisville, NJ 08326

BERGEN COUNTY

Paramus H.S. Craft Show

This is the perfect time of the year to spend the day shopping indoors at this great event. One hundred and twenty five exhibitors from the tri state area will be set up throughout the school with a great variety of arts, crafts and photography. There will also be a home made pickle and kettle korn booth located outside the entrance. Admission is $3. For more information go to our web site.

Dec 1, 2019

Paramus High School

99 E. Century Rd., Paramus, NJ 07652

BURLINGTON COUNTY

100th Anniversary of the Crosswicks Christmas Tree Lighting

This FREE event has food trucks, crafts, and special guests, and live musical performances starting at 3 pm! Our tree is lit promptly at 6 pm and Santa arrives! Celebrate #Crosswicks100 with us!

Dec 1, 2019

Crosswicks Community House

480 Main St., Crosswicks, NJ 08515

Cider and Sweaters

Join Paws Discovery Farm for Cider and Sweaters! Bundle up in your ugliest sweater, and enjoy cider tasting! This event is included with general admission to the farm.

Nov 30, 2019 - Dec 1, 2019

Paws Discovery Farm

1105 Hainesport-Mount Laurel Rd., Mount Laurel, NJ 08054

CAMDEN COUNTY

Tree Lighting and Santa’s Visit in Kings Court

The Borough Christmas Tree-lighting Ceremony takes place at Library Point followed by a parade with Santa Claus to Kings Court.

Nov 29, 2019

Kings Hwy., Haddonfield, NJ 08033

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Festive Friday & Snowfest Saturday

Festive Friday will take place in the business district of Avalon from 20th Street to 31st Street including more than 40 activities for all ages. Then head back to Avalon on Saturday for a second day of fun including rides, bounce houses, live music, children's performances and FREE family photos with Santa.

Nov 29, 2019 - Nov 30, 2019

Dune Dr., Avalon, NJ 08202

Stone Harbor Island Holiday

Annual Pet Parade, Merchants Hospitality Friday Night, Small Business Saturday, Scavenger Hunt & Family Activities (Friday & Saturday) and Annual Christmas Parade Saturday at 6:30 pm.

Nov 29, 2019 - Nov 30, 2019

Downtown Shopping District

212 96th St., Stone Harbor, NJ 08247

A Holiday Wine Trail Weekend

Start your Holiday Season right! Every wine lover knows that the holiday season begins in New Jersey Wine Country with the Holiday Wine Trail Weekend-- Friday, Nov. 29 through Sunday, December 1. Enjoy wine tastings and special entertainment, and receive free ornaments and grapevine wreaths while supplies last.

Nov 29, 2019 - Dec 1, 2019

Willow Creek Winery

160-168 Stevens St., West Cape May, NJ 08204

Breakfast with Santa

Ho! Ho! Ho! Children can visit with Santa while enjoying a family-friendly breakfast buffet. Bring your Christmas lists! Adults $20, children (ages 3-12) $12, children under 3 who are dining $5. Presented by the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities (MAC).

Nov 30, 2019

Inn of Cape May

7 Ocean St., Cape May, NJ 08204

Holiday Wine Trail Weekend

The holiday season without wine is like Santa without reindeer — it just won't fly. Hawk Haven wines are sure to warm your winter and provide the perfect gift for a holiday party. During your visit relax by our cozy fireplace, peruse our selection of wine related gifts and local artisan gifts, and stock up on your favorite wines. This Wine Trail Weekend kicks off our biggest sale of the year: Holiday Special Savings!

Nov 29, 2019 - Dec 1, 2019

Hawk Haven Vineyard & Winery

600 S. Railroad Ave., Rio Grande, NJ 08242

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Winter Village

Marketspace Vendor Events joins The Red Mill Museum Village's 10th annual Festival of Trees and Dicken's Days to bring you the Winter Village at The Red Mill. This three-day German-style outdoor, tented and heated, winter craft market in the heart of Clinton, New Jersey features over 40 local craft artisans, vintage peddlers, and food trucks. The Red Mill Museum Village's annual Festival of Trees is comprised of a decorated tree and wreath silent auction fundraiser benefiting the museum's preservation. Guests are invited to tour 12 historic buildings on the beautifully decorated grounds of the museum while enjoying performances by Clinton's 'Dickens Days' theatrical carolers. A general admission fee of $10 (free to museum members, active Military and children ages 6 and under) will be retained by the museum for guests entering the festival and winter village. Food trucks will be available on-site. This event is family-friendly.

Nov 29, 2019 - Dec 1, 2019

The Red Mill Museum

56 Main St., Clinton, NJ 08809

Covered Bridge Artisans Studio Tour

A free, self-guided tour in scenic Delaware River Valley's Hunterdon and Bucks counties. Visit 7 artists' studios and learn about their craft - techniques, inspiration, materials and more. Visit an additional 13 skilled artists at the event center, where they will be presenting their work. Come out and help us celebrate our 25th year!

Nov 29, 2019 - Dec 1, 2019

Sergeantsville Firehouse Event Center

761 Sergeantsville Rd., Sergeantsville, NJ 08557

MERCER COUNTY

Holiday Wine Trail Weekend

Join us for holiday festivities! In the wine tasting room, try our award-winning wines and warm up with a cup of our hot mulled wine. Sample our delicious Gift Basket "ingredients": homemade baked goods, apple butter and more. During this Holiday Wine Trail Weekend, make a day of visiting New Jersey wineries on the Wine Trail. If you are participating in the Garden State Wine Growers Association Wine Trail weekend, receive a wreath and ornament at the first winery you visit, and then collect an ornament at each winery you visit afterwards. Terhune Orchards has special apple seed ornaments for your collection. Enjoy fun for the whole family with a stroll around the farm and a visit to our barnyard of animals. While you're here, get a jump start on your holiday shopping. Pick out the perfect Christmas tree and wreath, and choose from our unique selection of gift baskets overflowing with Terhune Orchards' own fruit, baked goods, and even wine - perfect for anyone on your list!

Nov 29, 2019 - Dec 1, 2019

Terhune Orchards

330 Cold Soil Rd., Princeton, NJ 08540

Festival of Trees 2019 at Morven

An annual celebration of the season showcasing unique holiday trees and decorative displays from November 27, 2019–January 5, 2020. Open Wednesday through Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Festival Of Trees included with Regular Admission $10.00; Free for Friends of Morven Festival of Trees is an annual highlight of the holiday season showcasing a juried collection of trees and mantles displayed throughout the museum’s galleries, upstairs and down. This year’s theme invites visitors to enjoy the newly reimagined first and second floor galleries, featuring trees inspired by 18th through 20th century decor. Festival of Trees is open to the public during regular museum hours. No reservations are required. Museum ticket must be purchased to enter museum.

Nov 27- 2019 - Jan 5, 2020

55 Stockton Street, Princeton, New Jersey 08540

Annual OptOutside Event

Friends of Princeton Open Space (FOPOS) will host their annual OptOutside event at the Mountain Lakes House in Princeton, NJ. The community is invited to enjoy a nature-themed art activity, music, cider and snacks. All ages are welcome to this free, rain or shine event. Please pre-register via Eventbrite.com (search "OptOutside in Princeton"). November 29 is also the kick-off to the FOPOS 'Give Thanks for Nature' Photo Contest. Submit a favorite photo of the Billy Johnson Mountain Lakes Nature Preserve captured between November 29 and December 31, 2019 for a chance to win a $100 REI gift card courtesy of REI Princeton and FOPOS. Visit fopos.org for details.

Nov 29, 2019

Mountain Lakes House

Billy Johnson Mountain Lakes Nature Preserve

57 Mountain Ave., Princeton, NJ 08540

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Big Yellow Van at Value City Furniture

Join the Jersey Prize Team at Value City Furniture in Iselin on Friday, November 29th at Noon! See what Black Friday Deals Value City Furniture has to offer!

Nov 29, 2019

Value City Furniture - Iselin

931 Route 1 South, Iselin, NJ 08830

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Thanksgiving Eve at Triumph Brewing Company

Join Triumph Brewing Company on Thanksgiving Eve this year! Triumph offers an alternative and sophisticated bar experience for locals seeking to catch up with their friends over freshly brewed beers and signature cocktails, such a Spiced Pear Margarita and Apple Cider Mojito. With no bad seat in the house, the bar/restaurant boasts an outdoor-meets-indoor aesthetic built with the acoustics in mind to allow for conversation and live entertainment. For Thanksgiving Eve customers will be able to enjoy live music from The Matt Wade Band starting at 9:30.

Nov 27, 2019

1 Bridge Avenue, Red Bank, New Jersey 07701

Asbury Park Holiday Bazaar 2019

Don't miss the most spectacular holiday market around! The Asbury Park Holiday Bazaar, taking place at historic Convention Hall on the beautiful beach in Asbury Park, NJ, will feature a curated roster of the best local and regional artists, vendors, and shops selling the cutest and coolest vintage, handmade, art, jewelry, home goods, foodstuffs, and more. Get all of your holiday shopping done while enjoying special musical performances, Photos with Santa Sundays, holiday photo booth pictures, a 30 foot Christmas tree, fireplace lounge, and beautiful holiday decor. Check out our seasonally-inspired menu and holiday drinks at the Anchors Bend and Asbury Oyster Bar. Feeling creative? Join us for kids art classes and holiday craft workshops. The holiday markets are inspired by the traditional "Weihnachtsmarkts" in Germany. So be sure to stop by our hot drink bar to enjoy tradition al glühwein (hot mulled wine), hot chocolate or hot cider while you shop! Bring a toy or gently used coat for the AP Toy & Coat Drive or donate what you can and you will receive a 4x6 print of your Photo with Santa on Sundays, along with copies of your photos emailed to you. Pets are invited to meet Santa as well! Sponsored by Shoreline Media. Event is indoors, rain or shine, free, all ages, and pet friendly!

Nov 30, 2019 - Dec 22, 2019

1300 Ocean Ave, Asbury Park, NJ 07712

Breakfast with Santa

Join us for Breakfast with Santa at Branches! Be sure and reserve early as we may sell out. See the full menu in the FB description section! Bring your cameras!

Dec 1, 2019

Branches Catering

123 Monmouth Rd., West Long Branch, NJ 07764

MORRIS COUNTY

Apple Cidering

The perfect fall family tradition! Make delicious, homemade apple cider using an old-fashioned, hand-cranked cider press, and learn fun facts about the amazing apple. Best of all, enjoy the fruits of your labor, and sample the fresh cider. This event is rain or shine!

Nov 30, 2019 - Dec 1, 2019

Great Swamp OEC

247 Southern Blvd., Chatham Township, NJ 07928

Brunch with Santa

Join us for a hearty brunch and a visit with Santa Claus on the farm. All ages will delight in the home cooked brunch and opportunity to take a photo with Santa himself, while experiencing a magical time on the farm. Brunch consists of a delicious assortment of home cooked items along with beverages and dessert, and includes a scenic hay wagon ride with blankets to our heated Harvest Hall. Brunch is offered at the following reserved seating times: 10 am, 11:30 am, and 1 pm. Advance ticket purchase is required as space is limited. Brunch is scheduled for Dec. 1st, 7th, and 8th. Reservations are required. Tickets available for purchase from our website. Adults $26.99, Senior $22.99, Child $22.99

Dec 1, 2019 - Dec 8, 2019

Alstede Farms

1 Alstede Farms Ln., Chester, NJ 07930

Rock and Mineral Weekend

Friday, Noon - 2 pm: Get an early start to Rock and Mineral Weekend! Learn about the natural world in our Rock and Mineral Gallery, expand your rock collection by shopping with our vendors, and enjoy Touch the Music with Claudia Lemmerz. Saturday, 10 am - 5 pm and Sunday, 1 - 5 pm: Enjoy a rockin' weekend at the Morris Museum. Shop for treasures with top mineral, gem, and fossil dealers, pick up unique minerals from Museum surplus stock, watch a mineral magic show and catch a guest speaker.

Nov 29, 2019 - Dec 1, 2019

Morris Museum

6 Normandy Heights Rd., Morristown, NJ 07960

OCEAN COUNTY

Celebrate the Season

Kicking off the Beach Haven Holiday Season with a decorated Museum Open House, Tree Lighting and Carols, and a Kids Elves Maker Workshop where they can make their own wreaths, trees, gifts and more. Finishing with a firepit and marshmallow roast in Veterans Park.

Nov 30, 2019

Long Beach Island Museum

129 Engleside Ave., Beach Haven, NJ 08008

PASSAIC COUNTY

Be Grateful 5K

Be Grateful 5K, an iLearn Schools Thanksgiving Run and presented by Fair Lawn Chamber of Commerce, will celebrate all things we are thankful for for 2019. This event is open to runners of all ages and abilities. It will welcome runners, walkers, dogs, strollers, wagons, turkey hats, turkey costumes and more. What better way for families to celebrate Thanksgiving in the morning than to run together. Proceeds from this event will go toward enhancing the academic and enrichment programs for all our iLearn Schools students.

Nov 28, 2019

Garret Mountain Reservation

8 Mountain Ave., Woodland Park, NJ 07424

SALEM COUNTY

Tractor Parade with Santa & Friends

Join us at 10 am for a Winter Tractor Parade along with a special visit from Santa Clause! Stay at the farm and enjoy some snacks and crafts for kids and adults. Bring a chair and/or blanket to enjoy the parade! In lieu of an admission fee we will be collecting canned goods to donate locally. If you have a tractor and are interested in being part of the parade, please call or message Amanda.

Nov 30, 2019

Coombs Barnyard

20 Rt. 77, Elmer, NJ 08318

SOMERSET COUNTY

Swallow Hill Farm Alpacas Open House

Come see the alpacas that live here in the beautiful Amwell Valley. Local 4-H members will be there to teach anyone, young and old, how to lead an alpaca and go over obstacles. You'll be able to pet them, take pictures with them and see our newly renovated barn. Our shop will be open to support the small business of selling alpaca products and gifts made by a local artist. FREE.

Nov 29, 2019 - Nov 30, 2019

Swallow Hill Farm Alpacas

583 Montgomery Rd., Hillsborough, NJ 08844

Open Farm Day/ Fiber Farm Market

Tour Middle Brook Fiberworks farm and studio in Bedminster, meet the sheep and shop with our local fiber producers and makers.

Dec 1, 2019

Middle Brook Fiberworks

705 Larger Cross Rd., Bedminster, NJ 07921

UNION COUNTY

The Model Railroad Club Annual Light and Sound Train Show

Thirty minute theatrical show with lights, music, stories using our trains as the stars of the show. Gift shop, snack shop and children's play areas.

Nov 29, 2019 - Dec 15, 2019

A. Paul Mallery Model Railroad Center

295 Jefferson Ave., Union, NJ 07083

WARREN COUNTY

Jingle on Main

Join us once again for a wonderful small-town tradition: Jingle on Main. For more than a decade, this beloved holiday event has featured vendors, original artists, community groups, live music, free kids' activities, and delicious local food. Full of rural charm, Jingle on Main is set in Blairstown's Village area on Historic Main Street, right next to the Blair Falls, Roy's Hall, the Blairstown Museum and Blair Academy. Don't miss the official Blairstown tree lighting, complete with holiday characters and caroling! Every dime raised goes towards this community event and the Greater Blairstown Business Association scholarship fund.

Nov 30, 2019

Presbyterian Outreach Center

35 Main St., Blairstown, NJ 07825