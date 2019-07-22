Officers fired at a masked 17-year-old teenage boy from New Jersey who came at police with a knife after he crashed a stolen school bus on the Walt Whitman Bridge, police say.

The boy, whose identity was not disclosed, was walking toward New Jersey in a traffic lane on the Philadelphia side when he failed to comply with officer's commands to stop, Delaware River Port Authority CEO John Hanson said at a press conference. The teen turned around and walked toward officers while holding a knife, he said.

Hanson said the boy began to charge at the two officers "giving officers no choice but to discharge their weapons and striking the individual."

He said he did not know how many shots were fired.

Officers began to administer first aid to the teen before he was transported to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where he remains in stable condition, Hanson said.

The incident is under investigation by Philadelphia Police.

West Deptford police chief Sean McKenna told NBC Philadelphia the incident started with a high-speed chase on northbound Route 295 that broke off at exit 21 in Woodbury. The teen continued to drive the bus toward the Walt Whitman Bridge, and the Delaware River Port Authority was alerted.

Hanson said he had no details about what happened in the incident before the teen entered Philadelphia.

Hanson said it was only the second time officers from his agency were involved in a shooting.

McKenna did not immediately return a message from New Jersey 101.5

The investigation caused delays on the Walt Whitman Bridge leaving Philadelphia during the morning commute.

A representative from the Bellmawr-based company that owned the bus told New Jersey 101.5 the bus was stolen from a dealership located in New Jersey, where it was getting inspected. No children were on board the bus, according to the representative.

