NJ teen falls 35 feet onto rocks at remote swimming hole — survives

A New Jersey teenager survived a 35-foot fall onto rocks at a remote swimming hole in New York, where first-responders managed a "difficult rescue" to get the victim, police said Saturday.

Police in Tuxedo, NY, responded to what they said was the "backwoods" location where an 18-year-old female had fallen head first. Officers had to swim in 20 foot deep water to reach the victim, and then set up floating rigs along with help from the Tuxedo Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Tuxedo Fire Department, New York State Police, MTA Police and NJ Air Med Helicopter Transport.

The Daily Voice reported the victim was a recent graduate of Fair Lawn High School and that she was in stable condition with a neck fracture, broken ribs, a broken collar bone, bumps, bruises, cuts and some broken teeth, according to the teen's mother.

"She had to be carried by personnel up cliff sides and through makeshift trails in the woods to railroad right of ways, out to State Route 17 and finally transported to Quarry field to be airlifted to Hackensack. This rescue was difficult, taxing to emergency personnel, some of whom had heat difficulties, and incredibly time consuming, where seconds may count for the victim," Tuxedo Police said in a post on Facebook.

Police urged others to stay away from such remote locations, as they are unsafe.

More from New Jersey 101.5: