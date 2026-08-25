New Jersey is among the safest states for teen driving in America
New Jersey has been named one of America's best states for teen driving in a recently released study, and that is welcome news for Garden State parents.
New Jersey Is One Of America's Best States For Teen Driving
I can't imagine the stress parents of teens go through when their kids start driving, especially here in New Jersey.
I drive all the time, and the thought of a new driver having to deal with the abundance of idiots on New Jersey's roads sends a chill up my spine.
I recently saw a woman tailgating a student driver despite the car having the bumper sticker on it alerting all drivers to the fact that this kid was trying to learn.
Despite The Aggressive Drivers, New Jersey Is Among The Safest For Teen Drivers
The sticker begged for patience, but the driver chose to be another reckless, impatient, selfish New Jersey driver.
Read More: New Jersey Roads Make Commuters The Angriest
If you have teen drivers in your life, you will be able to breathe a bit of a sigh of relief. A recent WalletHub study says New Jersey is among the safest states for teen drivers.
In the study, New Jersey ranks first in the nation in the "safety rank" category. We are 22nd in "economic environment", and 12th in "driving laws".
The Safest State In America For Teen Driving
The safest state for teen driving in America is New York, with Oregon ranking #2, and the Garden State a close third.
I know that parents will still toss and turn at night if their teen is out driving somewhere, but at least these statistics could provide you some comfort in those tense moments.
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Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
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