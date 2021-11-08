NJ teen died suddenly but his nonprofit is his legacy

Everyone has different ways of coping with anxiety. For Jersey-born-and-raised Jack Nathan, that was always painting and designing.

His artwork was a reflection of his emotions and search for happiness in life, which he hoped to share with the world, letting people know they are not alone. This is when Happy Jack was created: A nonprofit organization that gave those struggling with mental health an outlet.

Jack was able to donate thousands of dollars to the Children and Mind Institute until his sudden passing almost 2 years ago.

At the age of 19, Jack had left behind a brand and legacy that his family felt responsible to continue. With the help of family and friends of Jack, Happy Jack has continued to provide resources and outlets for those struggling with mental health.

When Jack first launched his company, his mission was to “make the world a better place.”

He asked 50 of his closest friends to become college ambassadors for his brand so that they could share Jack's message as far as possible. After Jack's passing, these ambassadors continued to promote and share the brand, which resulted in a pop-up shop in New York City last May.

The shop was decorated with his paintings, drawings and clothing in addition to a creative wall space reading, “How do you really feel?” The pop-up shop quickly gained popularity, and Happy Jack became globally recognized.

Today, the Happy Jack team continues to support those struggling and recently announced their newest initiative, HAPPY JACk, in honor of a young girl named Jaclyn who recently lost her battle with Ewing Sarcoma.

The funds will go towards Ewing Sarcoma research, as well as mental health awareness.

Happy Jack has taken the world by storm, and it all started with a Jersey teen with a passion. Consider checking out the website and discovering ways to get involved and share Jack’s story.

