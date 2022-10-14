NJ teacher posts TikTok videos interviewing 4th graders on ‘neo-pronouns’

A New Jersey teacher made national news recently by promoting "neo-pronouns" on TikTok.
Nairobi Colon, an art teacher who works in the KIPP charter school system here, posted videos responding to critical comments from users who accused her of "grooming" students with gender ideology.
With over 600,000 followers on her TikTok, she interviewed and recorded 4th-grade students discussing her non-binary "they/them" preferred pronouns, writing on one of her videos, "Indoctrinating my students", according to an article on Fox News.
In one video, Colon showed a helpful diagram that included new, invented pronouns such as "xe/xie," "hir," "xyr," "eirs," "verself" "eiself," "perself," and "xemself."
Many institutions and most colleges in NJ have implemented standards for pronoun use in order to be more inclusive of students who choose pronouns we may never have heard before.
And by now, you’ve all gotten used to the new way we’re all learning to speak.
And if you thought it was awkward before, you’ve got a lot more to get used to.
And get used to it, you must because, as we’ve all been told, “language is always evolving”.
And, they tell us, the same way we’ve gotta get used to “stan” and “baller,” then pronouns like “ve” and “eirs” should be no problem.
