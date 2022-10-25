NJ teacher charged as perv reportedly told students: ‘Don’t get me fired’

Sportscaster-turned-teacher Peter Thompson inappropriately touched, kissed and hugged five students on numerous occasions in his Atlantic County Institute of Technology classroom, according to the complaint and affidavit of his arrest.

Thompson, 51, was arrested on Oct. 18 at his home in Galloway on multiple counts of endangering the welfare of a child, criminal sexual contact and official misconduct. He is no longer teaching at the school, according to Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds.

According to the complaint, Thompson touched four 17-year-olds and a 14-year-old on their upper and lower thighs and asked if he could touch their breasts. He kissed one of the girls on the forehead, the complaint said.

The school became aware of Thompson's behavior when students notified the prosecutor's office.

Investigators said he emailed an underage student asking to meet her in his classroom for a "discussion," according to the affidavit. He told her that “a girl with a body like yours should really protect herself.”

He also texted the young student from his personal phone but the girl didn't know he got her number, investigators said.

Thompson invited the girl to his classroom to "goof off" and play "thumb wars" and just hold her hand. He also touched "pressure points" on her legs, investigators said.

One of the students told prosecutors that Thompson commented on another girl's chest.

“Can someone tell her to cover up, they’re kind of staring at me” and “what am I supposed to do? Not look," the girl quoted Thompson as saying.

Inappropriate comments about appearance and boyfriends

Thompson also told a girl that her buttocks "looks fantastic,” and commented on her relationship with her boyfriend.

"Your boyfriend is a lucky man, I bet you guys have a lot of sex,” and “you have got to be the most beautiful girl I have ever seen," the affidavit quotes him as saying.

One of the girls told investigators that Thompson touched her thigh over a dozen times and inched upwards every time. He called her "hot," said she could be a millionaire if she were a porn star and said he loved her. Thompson also suggested they could go on a date after she graduated.

Behavior risks Thompson's tenure

Thompson was also apparently aware of the potential consequences of his behavior, according to investigators.

“What do I always tell you guys? Don’t get me f*****g fired. I’m about to hit my tenure mark,” Thompson is quoted in the affidavit as saying.

“Whatever you do, do not tell anybody on this planet that I have your f*****g phone number," he told one of the older teens, investigators said.

Investigators found several photos on Thompson's phone that were taken without permission including a shot of one of the students bending over a computer.

Prior to teaching, Thompson was the sports anchor for Atlantic City TV station WMGM NBC 40. He also has been heard on local radio station 97.3 ESPN.

