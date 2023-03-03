NJ teacher charged after ‘sexually explicit conversation’ with teen

🔴 Eric Schau, 32, had a "sexually explicit conversation" with a 14-year-old

🔴 Schau is no longer employed by the Hoboken school

🔴 The conversation reportedly took place on an app popular with teens

A teacher was charged after he allegedly had an online "sexually explicit conversation" with a 14-year-old girl.

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said her office's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was tipped off that Eric Schau, 32, also shared and received child sex abuse material with the girl who is located out of state via the social media platform Discord.

Schau in the conversation said he was a teacher.

Exchanged explicit images while at school

The interaction took place at the Elysian Charter School in Hoboken where Schau was listed as a middle school science teacher. Suarez said Schau is no longer a teacher at Elysian.

Schau was charged with two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child. He was arrested outside his home and is being held at the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his first court appearance scheduled for Tuesday.

Discord is a social media platform that promotes itself as "a place that makes it easy to talk every day and hang out more often" in online groups.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.