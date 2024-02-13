NJ tax rebate program expanded for 2023 taxes — how to apply

💲 Applications are going out to mailboxes as of Monday for a tax rebate program

Applications are now being mailed out to give residents a chance to cash in on a New Jersey tax rebate program.

Senior citizens in the Garden State have until Oct. 31 to apply for a break on their property tax bill, and the eligibility pool is wider this year.

New Jersey's Senior Freeze program reimburses eligible residents for increases in their property taxes.

The program "freezes" a resident's property taxes in their first year of eligibility. As long as residents maintain eligibility and keep filing for reimbursement, they're annually refunded any increases in their property taxes.

"With Senior Freeze, senior and disabled residents can choose to stay in the communities they call home without worrying about annual property tax increases," said Elizabeth Maher Muoio, state treasurer. "This program makes it easier for many seniors living on a fixed income to remain close to their families and friends, and continue enjoying all the Garden State has to offer."

NJ Senior Freeze changes

A recent law expands New Jersey's income limit for the program to $150,000. Previously, it was $99,735 for the 2022 tax year.

Also, the law eliminates the requirement that an applicant must be a New Jersey resident for 10 straight years.

Apply for NJ Senior Freeze

Applications for the 2023 Senior Freeze program are being mailed to the last address from which taxpayers filed. The New Jersey Department of Treasury's Division of Taxation began mailing applications on Monday.

Anyone who does not receive material by March 15 should call 1-800-882-6597 to get in touch with the Division of Taxation's Senior Freeze Property Tax Reimbursement Information Line.

New as of last year, eligible residents have the option to apply online.

Eligibility for 2023 Senior Freeze



⚫ Be 65 or older by Dec. 31, 2022, or receive Social Security disability payments at both the end of 2022 and the end of 2023; and

⚫ Own and live in their home, or leased a site in a mobile home park, since Dec. 31, 2019, or earlier; and

⚫ Paid all 2022 property taxes by June 1, 2023, and all 2023 property taxes by June 1, 2024; and

⚫ Annual income was $150,000 or less in 2022, and $163,050 or less in 2023. All income must be taken into account, such as pension and Social Security payments

