NJ tax filing deadline extended 3 months to July due to COVID-19

TRENTON — Faced with the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 public health crisis, New Jersey residents and businesses have three additional months to prepare their state tax returns.

The deadline for both state income tax filing and corporation business tax filing has been extended from April 15 to July 15, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday.

Previously, the federal income tax filing due date also was extended from April 15 to July 15, as announced by the IRS on March 23.

“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused hardships, financial strain, and disruptions for many New Jerseyans and New Jersey businesses," Murphy said in a joint statement with Democratic legislative leaders Senate President Steve Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin.

The state fiscal year will also be extended to Sept. 30.

“This will allow the Administration and the Legislature to focus fully on leading New Jersey out of this crisis, and to allow for a robust, comprehensive, and well-informed budget process later in the year," their statement said.

The decision to extend the tax filing deadline was called a "proper one" by New Jersey Business & Industry Association President and CEO Michele Siekerka, who also said the financial hardships facing many New Jersey businesses and residents are "simply overwhelming."

"This extension will allow many businesses to keep operations running and it will keep disposable income in the pockets of New Jersey's workforce – at a time when many really need it," Siekerka said in a written statement.

She said the extension would allow New Jerseyans "some much-needed flexibility and time to assess their financial picture and future," while also giving "policymakers more time to work on tax-related legislation that can provide relief during this crisis."

