NJ sushi restaurant having grand opening this month

Sushi has proven to be more divisive than I had originally thought. Some people love it, while others can't stand the thought of it. I guess it was short-sighted of me to assume that everyone loved it.

I happen to be one of the people who absolutely loves it. On a night where I'm not really that hungry and can't decide what I want for dinner, sushi is the best option. It's delicious and it doesn't fill you up like some other foods might. It's light enough that you don't feel bloated for the rest of the night.

And a new sushi restaurant in New Jersey is having its grand opening coming up next month. That restaurant is Maru Sushi in Ridgewood.

According to boozyburbs.com:

"With five chefs, it’s aiming to share a world where tradition meets innovation, and the art of sushi is elevated to its pinnacle."

Five chefs? This place must know what they're doing. Boozyburbs also mentions that the head chef Ian, has been in the sushi industry for 20 years.

Here is how boozyburbs described him further:

"His odyssey began as an apprentice in a humble traditional sushi restaurant, where he honed his skills under the watchful eye of his demanding but highly skilled mentor. He embarked on a relentless pursuit of excellence, with the goal of mastering the delicate balance of sushi rice, the precise art of knife work, and the artful presentation of each dish."

It sounds to me like he knows what he's doing and will make a great product.

The grand opening is scheduled for some time in December, but not finalized yet. They're located at 94 N Maple Avenue in Ridgewood New Jersey.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

