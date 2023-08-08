NJ surfing lifeguards show off their skill in their rescue boats

Some New Jersey shore towns have a serious shortage of lifeguards. Atlantic City doesn't seem to have the same problem. Every weekend you can see at least two and sometimes three at just about every stand.

There are no long stretches of beach that are left unguarded. Maybe because it's a union gig. They just settled on a new contract that runs through 2025.

But I digress. People are always impressed with how well those lifeguards can handle those heavy, bulky row boats they use to patrol the beach and perform rescues. Well, two AC lifeguards took advantage of a relatively calm surf and a fairly light Sunday morning beach crowd at the southern end of Atlantic City beaches to practice their "surfing skills."

They made sure to keep their eye on bathers, plus there was another guard on the stand as these two guys surfed their rescue boats into the surf.

Their skill was impressive and made for great entertainment on the beach. Plus, they kept a closer lookout for any sharks by being out past the breakers.

When one came in the other went out. Although there was one time when it seemed like a race was going on. One guy went slightly off course and ended up on the Ventnor side of the outlet pipe. Watch and enjoy!

