NJ superwoman makes female entrepreneurs’ dreams come true

I don’t know about you, but every time I watch Shark Tank I think that there are so many great ideas I have that I wish I could bring to market.

A lot of women have these dreams, and Shark Tank proves it.

But there’s one woman who has not only achieved all of these dreams but also has the integrity and kindness to pass her knowledge to other women.

And it doesn’t surprise me that she’s a Jersey girl!

Via Lisa Ascolese on Facebook Via Lisa Ascolese on Facebook loading...

Lisa Ascolese, of Brick, known by many in her community as "The Inventress," was a struggling inventor who had no resources when she started her inventing journey.

She searched for guidance and support from like-minded companies and individuals to no avail, but that didn’t stop her.

She kept striving for success through trial and error.

And when she finally became the huge success that she is, she paid it forward big time.

Via Lisa Ascolese on Facebook Via Lisa Ascolese on Facebook loading...

As a Black female inventor who found incredible success, Lisa was inspired to launch a nonprofit organization to assist "Determined to Succeed" female entrepreneurs and inventors in underserved communities.

It’s called The Association of Women Inventors & Entrepreneurs and its goal is to educate, inspire and fund fellow creatives and offer the tools necessary to bring their ideas from concept to fruition.

Via Lisa Ascolese on Facebook Via Lisa Ascolese on Facebook loading...

Almost like a real-life Shark Tank.

Every year, her AOWIE Conference is an annual celebration aimed to bridge the gap between ambition and success and help boost the confidence in inventors and budding entrepreneurs of all ages.

Via Lisa Ascolese on Facebook Via Lisa Ascolese on Facebook loading...

She’s brought so many to a place of achievement and success.

In fact, during the pandemic, Lisa helped dozens of inventors successfully develop and launch their inventions.

With over 30+ years of experience developing and launching products on QVC, HSN and in retail stores nationwide, you would think she might want to keep all this success for herself.

Via Lisa Ascolese on Facebook Via Lisa Ascolese on Facebook loading...

But Lisa’s not that type of girl!

She is passionate about giving others a seat at the table and supporting them unconditionally.

According to the AOWIE website, the AOWIE list of supporters and honorees include Daymond John, Carla Hall, Dionne Warwick, Gloria Gaynor, Tyrese Gibson, Melba Moore and the list continues!

For more about “The Inventress” and what she is up to, check her out here.

