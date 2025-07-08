Public health experts say that walking only 30 minutes a day can not only improve cardiovascular health but also boost mental well-being and reduce the risk of chronic illness.

While you’re on that half-hour walk, don’t you want to have a feel-good, scenic route?

Wellness walks

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Assisted Living Magazine surveyed thousands of Americans to find the most calming and walkable streets in the U.S., two of which are right here in the Garden State!

Where to go for a walk in New Jersey

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Broad Street buzzes with energy, but never overwhelms. The pace is friendly, just fast enough to wake up your senses, slow enough to enjoy the details: flowering planters, the flick of pages from a bookshop’s sidewalk display, the shimmer of the Navesink River nearby.

You can walk for wellness here without ever calling it exercise. It’s more like a moving pause, where you tune back into your breath, your body, and maybe even your curiosity.

A walk down Broad Street is less about getting somewhere—and more about remembering you’re already here.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

In Lambertville, Main Street is more than a road, it’s a path that hugs the river and feels like it was made for walking.

You’ll see water peeking between antique shops and hear the occasional gull above as the breeze comes off the Delaware. The terrain is flat, the buildings are full of stories, and the aromas—coffee, peaches, river air—are layered like a quiet symphony.

There’s a bridge at the end that leads to another state, which says everything: this isn’t a walk with borders, it’s one with possibilities.

While there are plenty of places to go for a stroll in New Jersey, those were the most walkable and “feel-good” streets.

If you haven’t experienced them yet, the summer months are the perfect time to check them out.

Don't say it: 7 words & phrases that should be banned in NJ Some very Jersey things that shouldn't be. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Hidden affordable NJ beach offering food, music, ferry & more It's one of the best hidden hot spots for New Jersey Shore locals located in Highlands, Monmouth County. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

NJ Street Fairs are back! See the latest 2025 schedule (Updated 6/29/25) Please check back often as additional street fairs may be added or revised as the year progresses. All New Jersey street fairs are listed in date order. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈