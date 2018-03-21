NJ storm: What commuters should expect for Wednesday afternoon

TRENTON — As precipitation turns to snow across the state and increases in intensity, the afternoon commute will be a difficult one for New Jersey commuters.

"It's going to be a nightmare," New Jersey 101.5 meteorologist Dan Zarrow said.

"Not only does the upcoming rush hour coincide with the period of heaviest snowfall, areas along the coast that have sustained mostly rain all day will see all snow by about 5 p.m. at the latest. Driving anywhere through this evening will not be fun or easy," Zarrow said.

NJ Transit suspended all bus service statewide as of 3 p.m., including the Port Authority. Systemwide cross-honoring is effect with private carrier buses, rail, and light rail. PATH will be cross-honoring at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken & 33rd St.

Department of Transportation spokesman said crews have been working since Tuesday for the nor'easter and are ready for the worst of it on Wednesday afternoon and suggested staying home if it's possible.

He asked drivers to give the plows room to do their job.

Commercial Vehicle Ban

A commercial vehicle travel ban continues on the entire length of Routes 78, 80, 280 and 287. The ban covers all tractor trailers, empty straight CDL-weighted trucks, passenger vehicles pulling trailers, recreational vehicles and motorcycles.

State Police Lt. Ted Schafer said the ban has been a success so far with a reduction in the number of big rigs on the road."Our troopers have been making motor vehicle stops when they can. Sometimes they're warnings, sometimes there are summones issued. They're not all off the road but we're getting them off."

Trucks already in New Jersey are encouraged to use truck stops or rest areas during the ban. In order for road crews to effectively plow, drivers should not park on shoulders.

NJ Transit:

A Severe Weather Schedule Level 1 continues on its rail system on Wednesday with a limited weekday rail schedule.

PATH:

Regular service on Wednesday.

PATCO :

A snow schedule begins at midnight Wednesday. The high speed line will run slower with six-car trains all day and no express trains. There will be no Woodcrest local trains, 6-10 minute westbound service and 10-12 minute eastbound service during the afternoon rush.

SEPTA

A Saturday schedule will be in effect on all regional rail lines.

Amtrak

A modified schedule will be run on the Northeast Corridor.

Airports

Almost 1,000 flights have been canceled from Newark Liberty International Airport for Wednesday

Nearly 5,000 flights have been cancelled nationwide on Wednesday