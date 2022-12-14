NJ stores that will be open on New Year’s Day

Some folks just want to take it easy before the post-holiday blues set in. Some won't get off the couch and will sleep off New Year's Eve hangovers.

But if you want to be productive on New Year's Day and get some shopping in there are stores that plan on being open. With big chains it is always a good idea to check ahead of time with your local store to see if they are open.

Need groceries?

Stop & Shop will be open regular business hours but their pharmacy may have limited hours.

Wegmans will be back to business as usual New Year's Day with regular store hours.

Whole Foods will be open but hours will vary by location so call ahead.

CVS most will be open regular hours but some may be limited and pharmacy will have limited hours so call ahead.

Walgreens most will have normal hours but some may close early and you should call ahead for pharmacy hours.

Target will be open normal hours.

Walmart will open New Year's Day with regular hours.

Barnes & Noble will open but hours will vary so check with your individual location.

Bed Bath & Beyond should be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. but call ahead.

Dick's will open regular hours but some locations may close early.

Home Depot will be open with varying hours.

IKEA open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m..

Kohl's open but varying with hours.

Macy's open as usual.

Marshall's is expected to be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. but call ahead to be sure.

Petco is expected to have normal hours.

PetSmart open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m..

TJMaxx is expected to be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m..

Again plan your day by calling ahead.

