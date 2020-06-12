NJ State Trooper helps woman with cerebral palsy and autism

New Jersey State Trooper Christopher Castro-Rangel responded to a call involving a dispute with a neighbor in Knowlton Township. When he arrived at the scene, he met a young woman named Jodie who has cerebral palsy and is autistic. She was upset and not willing to go outside because of the earlier incident.

Trooper Castro-Rangel went above and beyond the call of duty making every effort to calm 30-year-old Jodie offering to go outside with her to blow bubbles which is her favorite thing to do. Unable to get her to join him outside, the trooper left. What makes this Trooper’s actions so commendable is that he returned to the house to check on Jodie. The first time she was asleep, so the Trooper returned again. This time he had a bottle of bubbles and a card for his new friend.

The State Police shared the full story on their Facebook page which you can read here:

Thank you Trooper Castro-Rangel for reminding us that cops are our friends and neighbors and represent the best our community has to offer.

