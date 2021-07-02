NJ State Police trooper injured in Parkway crash

EAST ORANGE — A State Police trooper was injured in a crash on the Garden State Parkway Friday afternoon.

All lanes were temporarily closed shortly after the 1:30 p.m. crash to allow a medical helicopter to land in the southbound lanes near Exit 145 for Route 280.

Two lanes were closed for an investigation as of 3:15 p.m., causing a delay of at least 6-miles. A 3-mile northbound rubbernecking delay also developed.

State Police did not disclose the circumstances of the crash.

Medical helicopter comes in for a landing on the Garden State Parkway in East Orange (RLS Metro Breaking News)

RLS Metro Breaking News reported one other vehicle was involved in the crash.

