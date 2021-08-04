NJ State Police: Multiple drug mills busted, 19 suspects arrested

Narcotics stamped with the same brand names that have been linked to more than 50 overdoses across New Jersey were recovered in a takedown of three drug mills operating out a community complex in Newark, the New Jersey State Police has announced.

Following an eight-month investigation, State Police arrested 19 suspects for their alleged roles related to the distribution of narcotics in wax folds, according to the announcement.

As part of "Operation Falling Spires," authorities on May 19 executed search warrants at seven apartments in the Garden Spires complex and arrested nine suspects in the process. As a result of the searches, authorities seized four guns, 500 grams of a heroin/fentanyl mixture, 5 grams of crack, ammunition, high-capacity magazines, materials for packaging narcotics, and stamps used to brand the narcotics.

Recovered stamps include "Frank Lucas" and "SRT," State Police said. Those two brands alone have been linked to five fatal overdoses in New Jersey.

“These operations are designed to target drug distribution networks and choke off the supply line of deadly opioids," said Colonel Patrick Callahan, Superintendent of the New Jersey State Police. "Shutting down distribution where it originates prevents lethal brands of stamps, like those seized in this operation, from entering our communities, which greatly reduces both overdoses and fatalities."

Based on information obtained during the investigation, NJSP said, detectives discovered that multiple drug mills were being operated out of the complex and were a distribution point for narcotics in the area. Authorities arrested 10 additional suspects over the course of their investigation.

The suspects

NJ State Police

Taakiya Grant, 33, of Newark

Maintaining a heroin/fentanyl production facility

Possession of heroin/fentanyl

Possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia

Distribution of heroin/fentanyl

Possessing a firearm while conspiring to manufacture and distribute heroin/fentanyl

Receiving stolen property

NJ State Police

Derrol Nickels, 51, of Newark

Maintaining a heroin/fentanyl production facility

Possession of heroin/fentanyl

Possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia

Distribution of heroin/fentanyl

Distribution of drugs within 500 feet of a park

Distribution of drugs within 1000 feet of a school

NJ State Police

Tashan Black, 22, of Newark

Maintaining a heroin/fentanyl production facility

Possession of heroin/fentanyl

Possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia

Distribution of heroin/fentanyl

Distribution of drugs within 500 feet of a park

Distribution of drugs within 1000 feet of a school

Possession of a high-capacity magazine

NJ State Police

Jihad Snead, 28, of Newark

Maintaining a heroin/fentanyl production facility

Possession of heroin/fentanyl

Distribution of heroin/fentanyl

Distribution of drugs within 500 feet of a park

Distribution of drugs within 1000 feet of a school

Conspiracy

NJ State Police

Ibrahim Bennett, 35, of Newark

Maintaining a heroin/fentanyl production facility

Possession of heroin/fentanyl

Distribution of heroin/fentanyl

Distribution of drugs within 500 feet of a park

Distribution of drugs within 1000 feet of a school

Conspiracy

NJ State Police

Isaiah Parrish, 23, of Newark

Possession of a stolen handgun

Possession of hollow-point ammunition

Possession of large capacity magazine

Possession of heroin/fentanyl

Distribution of heroin/fentanyl

Distribution of drugs within 500 feet of a park

Distribution of drugs within 1000 feet of a school

Conspiracy

NJ State Police

Jabriel Brown, 24, of Newark

Possession of drugs

Distribution of drugs

Distribution of drugs within 500 feet of a park

Distribution of drugs within 1000 feet of a school

ThinkStock

Faquan Johnson, 22, of Newark

Possession of a handgun without a permit

Certain persons not to possess a weapon

Possession of heroin/fentanyl

Distribution of heroin/fentanyl

Distribution of drugs within 500 feet of a park

Distribution of drugs within 1000 feet of a school

Conspiracy

NJ State Police

Dashaun Wright, 32, of Newark

Conspiracy to distribute heroin/fentanyl

Conspiracy to distribute heroin/fentanyl within 500 feet of a park

Conspiracy to distribute heroin/fentanyl within 1000 feet of a school

Conspiracy

NJ State Police

Carnel Wright, 22, of Woodbridge

Conspiracy to distribute heroin/fentanyl

Conspiracy to distribute heroin/fentanyl within 500 feet of a park

Conspiracy to distribute heroin/fentanyl within 1000 feet of a school

Conspiracy

NJ State Police

Ray Odom, 58, of Newark

Possession of heroin/fentanyl

Distribution of heroin/fentanyl

Distribution of heroin/fentanyl within 500 feet of a park

Distribution of heroin/fentanyl within 1000 feet of a school

NJ State Police

Aquah Woolard, 20, Newark

Possession of heroin/fentanyl

Distribution of heroin/fentanyl

Distribution of heroin/fentanyl within 500 feet of a park

Distribution of heroin/fentanyl within 1000 feet of a school

Conspiracy

Jan Priems, ThinkStock

Donald Scott,26, of Newark

Possession of drugs

Possession of drugs with intent to distribute

NJ State Police

Levar Parker, 47, of Newark

Possession of heroin/fentanyl

Possession of drug packing material

NJ State Police

Alquan Parker, 22, of Newark

Possession of heroin/fentanyl

Possession of drug packing material

NJ State Police

Jamar Horne, 42, of Newark

Possession of heroin/fentanyl

Possession of drug packing material

NJ State Police

Al Rashid Turner, 43, of Newark

Possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia

NJ State Police

Terrence Woods, 37, of Newark

Possession of heroin/fentanyl

NJ State Police

Naim Stewart, 27, of Newark

Eluding

Contact reporter Dino Flammia at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com.