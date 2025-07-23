These hidden gems have breathtaking views for stargazing in NJ
I’ll fully admit to not being the most knowledgeable person when it comes to outer space.
I love the movie Alien. I’ve seen many of the Star Wars films, but when I think about leaving the Earth’s atmosphere, I bow out.
That’s why I’m such a fan of stargazing.
Places where you can see stars in New Jersey
Lying in the grass and staring up at what’s beyond our world is nothing short of magical.
Seriously, when you happen to see a shooting star, don’t you feel a thrill like you’re a little kid again?
So, where are the places you should go if you want the best view of the stars? The site Tarot Cards looked at the hidden gems across the country for those who want a glimpse of a galaxy far, far away.
They surveyed thousands of campers and skywatchers to find the spots in the U.S. that are ideal for kicking back and admiring the sky.
High Point State Park, Sussex County
At 1,803 feet, this is the highest elevation in New Jersey, giving stargazers an edge over lower terrain.
The summit area offers open views with minimal tree obstruction and overlooks parts of Pennsylvania and New York. While it’s not a true dark-sky site, the elevation helps improve visibility on clear summer nights.
Jenny Jump State Forest, Warren County
Home to the UACNJ Observatory, Jenny Jump is one of the best spots in the state for amateur astronomy. The park sits on a ridge with less light pollution than the surrounding areas, especially to the northwest.
Public stargazing events are held regularly in summer, but even without a telescope, visitors can enjoy a surprisingly dark sky for northern New Jersey.
Stargazers should check out these places and prepare to look to infinity and beyond!
