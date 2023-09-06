NJ star Joe Jonas getting divorced

Plenty of Jersey girls may be happy to know Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brothers will be on the market again. You know, if for some reason you’re into that whole played out, swarthy, viscerally sexy with fame and money sort of thing.

Even though he and wife Sophie Turner were seen together as recently as mid-August, word is there’s definitely a divorce looming.

There were already media reports the two were separating. Now today.com says Joe Jonas has filed for divorce Tuesday in Miami Dade County, Florida. They were only married four years having tied the knot in 2019.

If you’re more familiar with the Jersey-born Jonas (he grew up In Wyckoff and Little Falls) than his wife, Sophie Turner is 27 and grew up in Warwickshire, England and played Sansa in “Game of Thrones.” They dated since 2016.

Saddest part of the split is they have kids. A 3-year-old girl and 1-year-old girl. That’s rough.

In May of just last year in an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Sophie confessed she knew she wanted to marry Joe “the first night” they met back in 2016.

The couple had two weddings in 2019. One in Las Vegas where they traveled for the Billboard Music Awards. Then another a month later at Chateau de Tourreau in the south of France with friends and family.

Why do such storybooks have to end? Real life has a way of coming along and screwing everything all up.

