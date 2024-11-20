Sports fans are nothing if not passionate.

Between the merchandise, the crazy ticket prices, and screaming at the TV screen, there are many ways that people show their passion.

Not only in life, but some people also do it in the afterlife.

A study was recently done by Promo Guy to find out just how die-hard sports fans are throughout the country.

We asked respondents how they would like their love for their club to be reflected in their funeral or memorial service and in what ways they would like this to be shown. The survey included 71% male, 28% female, and 1% non-binary participants, with an average age of 41.6 years.

After surveying thousands across the U.S., these were some of the more interesting findings:

⚾ On average, 63% of American sports fans want their favorite team included in their funeral or memorial service

🏈 One in three sports fans would like to be buried with memorabilia from their favorite team

⚽ 18% want their ashes scattered at a location tied to their favorite team

🏒 One in five plan to leave a donation to their favorite team in their will

As for New Jerseyans, 29% of Garden State sports fans want their favorite team represented in some way at their funeral or memorial service.

Appropriately, when it comes to the memorabilia being involved in the burial ceremony - I have an instance of this in my own family. My grandfather was buried with a baseball signed by Ted Williams.

The guy was a HUGE Boston Red Sox fan.

So, if there’s a sports fan in your life who wants their team represented at their sendoff, they’re not alone.

It’s a bigger thing than I expected!

Take a walk down memory lane with some of these sports moments…

